Humane Fort Wayne hosts second day of ‘Clear the Shelter’ adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne will kick off its second day of their ‘Clear the Shelter’ event.

The event continues Sunday, August 27th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the PetSmart located at 1760 Apple Glen Blvd.

RELATED : Humane Fort Wayne to hold ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event Saturday

Saturday, ‘Clear the Shelters’ kicked off at the Petco on Coliseum. A line of eager families waited in line to meet the animals.

For 6 hours on Saturday, those looking to adopt a cat or dog had the chance to meet and greet animals of all shapes and sizes. At the end of the day, 9 dogs and 12 cats were given a forever home.

With more and more shelters at capacity, officials say adopting actually saves two lives, the animal you are adopting and a second that needs its bed in the shelter.

Before you are eligible to adopt, you must fill out their Adoption Application. Gibson says the process is quicker if you fill that application out prior to the adoption event this weekend.

A full look at their current adoptable pets can be found here.

