Homestead grad Eigner wins World Long Drive World Championship for amateur level

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WPTA) - Homestead grad Andrew Eigner won the World Long Drive Championship for the Amateur Division on Sunday afternoon at WLD Kingsport.

Eigner drove a golf ball 384 yards to clinch the title in the final round.

A former manager on the Purdue golf team, Eigner plans to turn pro and compete in the Open Division in Oceanside, Calif. at the end of September.

