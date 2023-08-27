Homestead grad Eigner wins World Long Drive World Championship for amateur level

By Chris Ryan
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WPTA) - Homestead grad Andrew Eigner won the World Long Drive Championship for the Amateur Division on Sunday afternoon at WLD Kingsport.

Eigner drove a golf ball 384 yards to clinch the title in the final round.

A former manager on the Purdue golf team, Eigner plans to turn pro and compete in the Open Division in Oceanside, Calif. at the end of September.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

