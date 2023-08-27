Community says goodbye to Dr. Wendy Robinson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Saturday, the community said goodbye to Dr. Wendy Robinson.

Her funeral was held at the Clyde Theater, off of Bluffton Road where it was packed with people who loved her dearly.

Robinson led Fort Wayne Community Schools for 17 years before retiring back in 2020.

She was one of four finalists for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year award by the AASA, The School Superintendents Association. She was also the recipient of the Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year Award in 2009, from the National Alliance of Black School Educators.

Dr. Robinson has also served as a member of the Parkview Health Board of Directors since 2015.

Robinson was 72 years old.

