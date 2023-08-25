WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Friday, August 25
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, August 25.

  • Parkview Hospital temporarily shut down, what hospital officials want you to know.
  • New updates in the UAW voting for a strike, what union members are now saying.
  • An Auto parts supplier in Ashley is closing, so what happens to their 155 employees?
  • The Taste of the Arts Festival will be in Downtown Fort Wayne tomorrow, we got the menu and the routes.

