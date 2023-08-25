Thursday’s heat forces some high school athletes inside

By Alex Null
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There was a change of scenery for Bishop Luers football players Thursday as they replaced the gridiron with the hardwood to avoid the dangerous temperatures outside.

“You just have to make the most of what you’ve got, and I think the coaches have adjusted well but that the kids have really stepped up,” Kyle Lindsay said.

Head Coach Kyle Lindsay moved practice to the gym Thursday.

While it was the safe decision, it does make its impact on gameday preparations.

“I think as much as anything, it impacts the passing game on offense and defense and special teams where you really have to rely on landmarks out there, the full 52 yards from sideline to sideline,” Lindsay said.

It’s been a hot week in general and players have made sure they’re staying hydrated.

“Yeah, I’ve been drinking, I’ve been bringing a gallon of water to school everyday staying hydrated and just making sure I’m eating right,” Lindsay said.

As players and coaches prepare for their home opener against New Haven, Lindsay is taking every precaution for his players.

“We want to make sure everyone in the program is hydrated and taken care of,” Linsday said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen County coroner identifies man killed in farming accident
The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the two drivers involved in a fatal crash...
Drivers identified in fatal head-on crash
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Supply shortage causes weeklong closure of Fort Wayne GM plant

Latest News

Thursday’s heat forces some high school athletes inside
21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- QR Code Scams Rising
business man hand using tablet computer Qr code scan
21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- QR Code Scams Rising