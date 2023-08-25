Thursday’s heat forces some high school athletes inside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There was a change of scenery for Bishop Luers football players Thursday as they replaced the gridiron with the hardwood to avoid the dangerous temperatures outside.

“You just have to make the most of what you’ve got, and I think the coaches have adjusted well but that the kids have really stepped up,” Kyle Lindsay said.

Head Coach Kyle Lindsay moved practice to the gym Thursday.

While it was the safe decision, it does make its impact on gameday preparations.

“I think as much as anything, it impacts the passing game on offense and defense and special teams where you really have to rely on landmarks out there, the full 52 yards from sideline to sideline,” Lindsay said.

It’s been a hot week in general and players have made sure they’re staying hydrated.

“Yeah, I’ve been drinking, I’ve been bringing a gallon of water to school everyday staying hydrated and just making sure I’m eating right,” Lindsay said.

As players and coaches prepare for their home opener against New Haven, Lindsay is taking every precaution for his players.

“We want to make sure everyone in the program is hydrated and taken care of,” Linsday said.

