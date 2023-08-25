Shaquille O’Neal coming to Piere’s Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fans of superstar Shaquille O’Neal, rejoice.

The former basketball superstar is coming to Fort Wayne under his music artist’s name, DJ Diesel. Yes, he is a DJ, too.

O’Neal will be in the Main Room at Piere’s on St. Joe Road on Friday, August 25. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the performance starts at 10 p.m.

Rolling Stone Magazine says O’Neal has been DJing since 2015, he mostly plays electronic and dubstep music at his shows.

To purchase tickets for tonight’s event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.