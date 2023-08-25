Parkview LaGrange Hospital closed for two days due to A/C outage

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Parkview Health say one of their local hospitals will be closed for the next couple of days.

According to a news release, the Parkview LaGrange Hospital will be closed due to an air conditioning outage.

Parkview officials said in the release that anyone needing emergency care in the area should call 911 or go to the next closest emergency room in the meantime.

They said anyone receiving emergency care at the hospital currently will be directed to a temporary emergency department in the medical office building, which officials say was not impacted by the outage.

Parkview Health officials say all hospital inpatients have been transferred to other facilities, and scheduled surgeries and procedures have been rescheduled.

Officials say they expect the hospital to be closed for the next 48 hours.

