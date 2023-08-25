One man dead after early morning crash southeast of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police were called to the scene of a crash just southeast of Fort Wayne.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 1:45 Friday morning in the 10300 block of Wayne Trace, at the junction of Wayne Trace and Hoffman Road.

First responders say the car drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before rolling. They say the man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

I&M’s Outage Map reported nearly 130 customers in that area without power.

I&M officials say they are still assessing the situation, and the crash was the cause of the outages.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.

