No serious injuries after van, semi crash in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office says no one was seriously injured after a semi-truck and a van collided late Friday morning.

Huntington County police say the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. in the area of S.R. 9 and Division Road. They say luckily, no one was critically hurt.

The northbound passing lane and all southbound lanes were closed for about an hour as crews cleaned up the crash.

