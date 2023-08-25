Memorial bench dedicated for 11-month-old organ donor outside Ronald McDonald House in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday, family, friends, hospital staff, and the Indiana Donor Network gathered at the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana to celebrate the life of Emma Grace Leeman.

The 11-month-old died five years ago from a severe brain injury. Her parents, Nick and Sherry Leeman, agreed to donate the young girl’s organs.

Emma’s liver, heart, and kidney went to save the lives of two young children under the age of 10 and a woman in her 60s. The Leemans have established a bond with the two recipients and their families, which they say helps them experience their daughter living one.

The engraved memorial bench will permanently be placed on the front porch outside the entrance of the Ronald McDonald House at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

According to Donate Life Indiana, more than 1,200 Hoosiers are currently on the waiting list. The national transplant waiting list has more than 105,000 people on it, and every nine minutes, another person is added to the list.

Here are just some of the ways you can register to become an organ donor:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.