Linda Likes It: GiGi’s Playhouse in Fort Wayne

By Linda Jackson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - GiGi’s Playhouse in Fort Wayne is all about helping people who have Down Syndrome succeed and achieve. Through programs, activities and counseling, the people on staff serve about 400 families.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson paid a visit, recently, and met the executive director and one of the employees with the GiGi’s Playhouse Genesis Health Bar. Come along!

