‘I Do Bridal’ injunction hearing rescheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A preliminary injunction hearing over a Fort Wayne bridal shop that closed its doors has been rescheduled. Officials say the hearing was originally scheduled for Monday.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure, Indiana AG Office searching I Do Bridal Boutique Friday amid investigation, Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against ‘I Do Bridal Boutique’

The preliminary injunction hearing is now set for September 6, online court records show.

‘I Do Bridal’ on Coldwater Road abruptly closed its doors back in July. The closure left brides scrambling to locate their dresses before their big day.

Earlier this month the Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the store and the store’s owner in hopes of getting money back to the brides.

According to court documents, the attorney general’s office claims that I Do Bridal store owner, Tesia Lapp and Mor Bridal LLC, allegedly engaged in deceptive practices that left dozens of brides without dresses before their special days.

The attorney general’s office filed the suit on Aug. 3 after receiving more than 30 complaints.

Documents also say the boutique promised gowns, bridal wear, dry cleaning, and preservation services for customers which they did not keep.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction barring the shop’s owner from the bridal services industry until the state obtains a $75,000 bond. The state also asks for money for the customers, and the amounts owed range from $250 to $2,600 each.

A status conference is now scheduled for Thursday, August 31, in Allen County.

