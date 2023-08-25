‘The Guess Who’ in Fort Wayne filming new music video

Thursday, August 24
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) The rock band ‘The Guess Who’ was in town to film their latest music video for their new song ‘Pursuit of No Regrate.

The band shot production at Electric Works.

Even though it was the band’s first time there it is not their first video filmed in Indiana.

When asked why Fort Wayne?

The Guess Who said they worked with local native director George Johnson who previously directed one of their videos, which was filmed in Indiana. That video won an Emmy.

They said Johnson picked the location because of the view of the city. And would make a great backdrop for the video.

The Guess who told 21alive... they just may be returning to Fort Wayne again... but next time for a concert.

