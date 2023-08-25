Grant County police warn of scammer calling residents, posing as officer

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of what they call a “possible dangerous situation” involving a scammer posing as a police officer.

On Friday, police say someone received a call from a man who falsely claimed he was Lt. Charles Bradley from the sheriff’s office. They say the caller then tried to get personal information, using jury duty as a ploy.

During the call, police say the caller requested that they meet in person to sign paperwork they claimed would stop a warrant from being issued. The scammer also said the person would need to stay on the phone while driving to meet them.

“Under no circumstance will a law enforcement officer or deputy make this kind of request. Never give out or acknowledge personal information over the phone or computer unless you know the person or company,” Sheriff Delmiro Garcia says.

The department says if you have any questions or concerns, call local law enforcement or Grant County Central Dispatch at 765-668-8168.

