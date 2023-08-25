Concordia’s Mannigel believes in his youngest Cadets team

By Chris Ryan
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Concordia Lutheran football head coach Tim Mannigel had never coached a roster with less than six seniors on it, until this year.

The Cadets return three seniors this fall, none of whom with playing experience from last fall.

Despite their youth, Mannigel says this offseason was their best, yet, in terms of building a strong culture.

