Baby orangutan born last week at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of the baby orangutan who was just born last week.

The zoo said in a news release Thursday that Tara, the mother, is grieving over the loss of her baby, and zoo officials say visitors to the zoo may not see Tara on exhibit for a while.

“The Animal Care Team and Veterinary Staff have worked hard over the last week providing mom and baby the best possible care and are heartbroken over his unexpected death. Although we’ve only had a few days with our orangutan baby, he brought so much joy and excitement. He will be missed.”

The Sumatran orangutan was born on August 16

Zoo officials said a necropsy will be performed to determine the baby orangutan’s cause of death.

