Baby orangutan born last week at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo dies
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of the baby orangutan who was just born last week.
The zoo said in a news release Thursday that Tara, the mother, is grieving over the loss of her baby, and zoo officials say visitors to the zoo may not see Tara on exhibit for a while.
BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo says new baby orangutan, mother doing well | Zoo welcomes baby orangutan
The Sumatran orangutan was born on August 16
Zoo officials said a necropsy will be performed to determine the baby orangutan’s cause of death.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.