Baby orangutan born last week at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo dies

“Tara continues to recover well behind the scenes and is enjoying bonding with her little one,"...
“Tara continues to recover well behind the scenes and is enjoying bonding with her little one," zoo leaders say.(Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of the baby orangutan who was just born last week.

The zoo said in a news release Thursday that Tara, the mother, is grieving over the loss of her baby, and zoo officials say visitors to the zoo may not see Tara on exhibit for a while.

The Sumatran orangutan was born on August 16

Zoo officials said a necropsy will be performed to determine the baby orangutan’s cause of death.

