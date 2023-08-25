Ashley auto parts supplier announces closure affecting 155 employees

ASHLEY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders of an automotive parts supplier in Ashley announced this week that the plant will be permanently closing.

In a WARN notice posted on Aug. 22, TRIN, Inc. says its Ashley plant will be closing on March 31, 2024. They say about 155 employees will be permanently laid off, none of which are represented by a union.

Layoffs are expected to begin on Wednesday, November 1, and will continue through the March 2024 closing date.

The company says in the notice that employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to a “related entity” in Michigan.

According to its website, TRIN, Inc. is an automotive parts supplier that serves companies including Toyota, Nissan, Subaru, Ford, and GM.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.