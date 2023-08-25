Alternating lane closures scheduled for U.S. 33 Monday

(MGN Online)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT has announced seal coating projects along U.S. 33 starting Monday.

INDOT said in a news release that the project will span from Cook Road to the southern end of Churubusco.

The release says crews are expected to begin on August 28, and the project should be completed by August 31.

Officials say in the meantime, alternating lane closures will occur.

Officials say during the project, the existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection.

INDOT also urges drivers to slow down and be mindful while driving in the area.

