16-year-old in custody after allegedly stabbing mother, 2 dogs in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old is in custody after police say he stabbed his mother and two dogs Friday morning in Mishawaka.

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Oakside Avenue, which is located just off Lincoln Way East near Twin Branch Elementary School.

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital. She is reportedly in critical, but stable condition.

As for the two dogs who were stabbed, both are still alive and have been treated. Police say one of the dogs will survive his injuries, but the other dog has a 50/50 chance of survival. The dog who was more seriously wounded received a blood transfusion along with surgery to treat her wounds.

Police say the 16-year-old, who is the son of the woman who was stabbed, has been interviewed and remains in custody.

There is no information on formal charges at this time.

