Your guide to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Car lovers from across the country are already rolling into Auburn for the 67th annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.

The festival is a Labor Day weekend favorite, but pre-festival activities are already underway. Here is a list of some of the festival’s highlighted events this year.

Cheers to the Festival, SUPERCHARGED!

Saturday, August 26th

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Annual Garage Cruise

Sunday, August 27th

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Destination Auburn

Thursday, August 31st through Saturday, September 2nd

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: Panel Jam Auto Art Show with the Hoosier Slingers

Friday, September 1st

Noon

Downtown Cruise-In

Friday, September 1st

10 a.m.

Parade of Classics

Saturday, September 2nd

1 p.m.

Fast and Fabulous

Saturday, September 2nd

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a free shuttle from the auction, museums and the ACD festival throughout downtown Auburn on Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd. Full shuttle schedules can be found here.

You can visit the festival website for more.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen County coroner identifies man killed in farming accident
The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the two drivers involved in a fatal crash...
Drivers identified in fatal head-on crash
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination
Supply shortage causes weeklong closure of Fort Wayne GM plant

Latest News

Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange to reopen
Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange to reopen
Allen County Health Fair 2023
Allen County Health Fair underway; free vaccinations, screenings available
Macarons for Maui
Macarons for Maui, how a Fort Wayne bakery is making a difference
Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson
Funeral services set for late FWCS Superintendent Dr. Robinson