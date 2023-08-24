Your guide to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Car lovers from across the country are already rolling into Auburn for the 67th annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.

The festival is a Labor Day weekend favorite, but pre-festival activities are already underway. Here is a list of some of the festival’s highlighted events this year.

Cheers to the Festival, SUPERCHARGED!

Saturday, August 26th

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Annual Garage Cruise

Sunday, August 27th

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Destination Auburn

Thursday, August 31st through Saturday, September 2nd

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: Panel Jam Auto Art Show with the Hoosier Slingers

Friday, September 1st

Noon

Downtown Cruise-In

Friday, September 1st

10 a.m.

Parade of Classics

Saturday, September 2nd

1 p.m.

Fast and Fabulous

Saturday, September 2nd

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a free shuttle from the auction, museums and the ACD festival throughout downtown Auburn on Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd. Full shuttle schedules can be found here.

You can visit the festival website for more.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.