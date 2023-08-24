WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Thursday, August 24
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Thursday, August 24.

  • First Alert Weather: Extreme heat continues into tonight.
  • High school sports practice moved indoors.
  • Trader Joe’s issues recall on products that may contain metal.
  • Trump is expected to turn himself in sometime today.
  • UAW vote results are in, so what’s next?

