WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Thursday, August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Thursday, August 24.
- First Alert Weather: Extreme heat continues into tonight.
- High school sports practice moved indoors.
- Trader Joe’s issues recall on products that may contain metal.
- Trump is expected to turn himself in sometime today.
- UAW vote results are in, so what’s next?
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.