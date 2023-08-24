Science Central set to build only public planetarium in NE Indiana

Science Central is a hands-on, kid-oriented exploration center in Fort Wayne.
Science Central is a hands-on, kid-oriented exploration center in Fort Wayne.
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fans of outer space, you are going to love this.

Science Central announced Thursday in a news release that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a planetarium.

Officials say in the release the Sept. 7 ceremony will be closed to the public, but they also say the planetarium will be constructed on the west side of the Science Central building.

Artist's rending of Science Central's planetarium project.
Artist's rending of Science Central's planetarium project.(Science Central)

The release says speakers at the ceremony will include Science Central Executive Director, Martin Fisher, and Mayor Tom Henry.

The news release says the planetarium will be 1,830 square feet, topped with a 21-foot high dome, and the structure will seat about 60 people and feature a digital projector system and starball projector.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2024, and officials say the planetarium will be the only public planetarium in Northeast Indiana.

