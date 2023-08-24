SACS alters bus routes for certain middle, high school students

(KTIV)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) say to help with bus pick-up issues caused by a driver shortage, certain secondary students will soon have new bus routes.

In a letter to parents sent on Thursday, officials say they are adjusting bus routes and times for middle and high school students who use Bus 42 to help alleviate transportation issues that have caused “consistently late” pickup times.

READ MORE: Continued school bus delays following day two of school at SACS

Starting the morning of Friday, Aug. 25, secondary students will have new pick-up and drop-off times. Parents are asked to check their PowerSchool account and click on the bus/transportation icon to see their child’s new bus times and numbers. They note that students may take one bus to school in the morning but a different bus home.

Students are asked to be at their assigned bus stop five minutes before their scheduled stop time.

“We understand these adjustments might necessitate changes in your daily routines, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we strive to provide the best transportation service for our students and families. These changes will alleviate the delays you and your secondary student(s) have been experiencing,” the letter reads.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

The 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival runs from October 19-22.

Lineup announced for 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Plans have been announced for the annual film festival which aims to highlight independent films while raising money for Fort Wayne’s nonprofit cinema.

Community

Science Central is a hands-on, kid-oriented exploration center in Fort Wayne.

Science Central set to build only public planetarium in NE Indiana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fans of outer space, you are going to love this.

Community

Auburn Cord Duesenberg

Your guide to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Car lovers from across the country are already rolling into Auburn for the 67th annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.

Community

Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange to reopen

Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange to reopen

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
|
By John H.D. Wagner
Local musician Jon Ross and self-proclaimed “tone daddy” Mitch Fraizer are breathing new life into an old favorite on Wells Street.

Latest News

News

Allen County Health Fair 2023

Allen County Health Fair underway; free vaccinations, screenings available

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The New Haven Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Lutheran Health, IU Health and Parkview to offer a free health fair Wednesday.

Community

Macarons for Maui

Macarons for Maui, how a Fort Wayne bakery is making a difference

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
GK Baked Goods in downtown Fort Wayne is selling macarons and sending 100% of the proceeds to Maui to help out in the wildfire recovery efforts.

Community

Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson

Funeral services set for late FWCS Superintendent Dr. Robinson

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Dr. Wendy Robinson, who served as Fort Wayne Community Schools’ superintendent for 17 years.

Community

“Tara continues to recover well behind the scenes and is enjoying bonding with her little one,"...

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo says new baby orangutan, mother doing well

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo leaders shared a positive update about their newest member on Tuesday.

Community

Clear the Shelters 2023

Humane Fort Wayne to hold ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Humane Fort Wayne will have more than 40 cats and dogs available for adoption this weekend for the ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event. Humane Fort Wayne Community Relations Manager Melissa Gibson says this is their biggest event yet.

Community

FILE - Ian Rolland (left) and Mimi Rolland (right) at a Junior Achievement event in September...

USF mourns loss of community philanthropist Mimi Rolland

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and Alex Null
Leaders with the University of Saint Francis (USF) shared the sad news of the passing of longtime supporter Mimi Rolland Monday afternoon.