SACS alters bus routes for certain middle, high school students

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) say to help with bus pick-up issues caused by a driver shortage, certain secondary students will soon have new bus routes.

In a letter to parents sent on Thursday, officials say they are adjusting bus routes and times for middle and high school students who use Bus 42 to help alleviate transportation issues that have caused “consistently late” pickup times.

READ MORE: Continued school bus delays following day two of school at SACS

Starting the morning of Friday, Aug. 25, secondary students will have new pick-up and drop-off times. Parents are asked to check their PowerSchool account and click on the bus/transportation icon to see their child’s new bus times and numbers. They note that students may take one bus to school in the morning but a different bus home.

Students are asked to be at their assigned bus stop five minutes before their scheduled stop time.

“We understand these adjustments might necessitate changes in your daily routines, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we strive to provide the best transportation service for our students and families. These changes will alleviate the delays you and your secondary student(s) have been experiencing,” the letter reads.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.