Power restored to Waynedale, crews working to restore power to SE side customers

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - I&M officials say power has been restored to the Waynedale area.

According to the I&M outage map, about 1,396 customers were without electricity starting around 6:30 a.m. and lasted for nearly two and a half hours.

The map also shows customers on the city’s southeast side, around the Hessen Cassel and Paulding Road areas, are slowly having electricity restored. Power is expected to be restored to the area by early Thursday afternoon.

A downed tree caused the outage in Waynedale, according to an AEP communications official.

