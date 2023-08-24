Northeastern REMC: Power restored to 800+ customers near Huntertown

UPDATE: Northeastern REMC says power has been restored as of 9:20 a.m.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Northeastern REMC say 800 customers have lost power Thursday morning, just as high heat is expected to hit the area.

Northeastern REMC says a downed tree limb has caused about 845 customers to lose power on Coldwater Road, south of Cedar Canyons Road and just east of Huntertown. Officials say they do not have an ETA for restoration at this time.

For updates, you can view their outage map.

Also Thursday morning, Indiana Michigan Power reported around 6:30 a.m. that roughly 1,800 customers were without power due to a downed tree. By 9 a.m., the majority of customers had their power restored.

21Alive meteorologists say Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the dangerous heat and humidity. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 90s on Thursday afternoon with heat index temperatures ranging between 100-110 degrees.

You can watch the latest forecast below.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.