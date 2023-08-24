Local UAW members overwhelmingly vote in favor of strike

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the UAW Local 2209 in Roanoke have certified their strike authorization vote Thursday morning.

Local union leaders tell us its roughly 4,300 members overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike, 97.35% to 2.65%. Leaders will then send that information to national union leaders in Detroit.

The 2209 began their vote at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, before authorizing the vote on Thursday morning.

The national union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. The union represents 146,000 workers at the three automakers.

RELATED: Supply shortage causes weeklong closure of Fort Wayne GM plant

The national United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain told the Associated Press the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up and increase worker wages.

Fain also said the union will ask that companies pay workers for doing community service or other work if their plants are closed, an apparent restoration of the much-maligned jobs bank that was eliminated in 2009, AP reports.

