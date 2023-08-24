Lineup announced for 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival

The 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival runs from October 19-22.
The 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival runs from October 19-22.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Plans have been announced for the annual film festival that aims to highlight independent films while raising money for Fort Wayne’s nonprofit cinema.

The 8th Annual Hobnobben Film Festival is set for October 19-22 at the Cinema Center downtown. A virtual portion of the festival runs from October 19-31, allowing attendees to watch the films online.

This year, organizers say they are showing more films than ever for a record of 144 productions from 30 countries in 27 languages. They say more than 20% of the movies have an Indiana connection, with 13 shorts from local and Hoosier filmmakers on Opening Night. You can view a full showing schedule here.

Also being highlighted this year are Ukrainian and Iranian films. Organizers say an Iranian Filmmaker Showcase, featuring nine short films, will be held on Friday. On Saturday, three short Ukrainian films will be shown, followed by a panel conversation.

Single-day festival passes are $30 each, with the exception of Opening Night on October 19, where tickets are only $15. Attendees can also buy a four-day pass for $60. For more information, visit the Hobnobben website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen County coroner identifies man killed in farming accident
The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the two drivers involved in a fatal crash...
Drivers identified in fatal head-on crash
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Supply shortage causes weeklong closure of Fort Wayne GM plant

Latest News

Science Central is a hands-on, kid-oriented exploration center in Fort Wayne.
Science Central set to build only public planetarium in NE Indiana
Auburn Cord Duesenberg
Your guide to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange to reopen
Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange to reopen
Allen County Health Fair 2023
Allen County Health Fair underway; free vaccinations, screenings available