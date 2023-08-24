Lineup announced for 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Plans have been announced for the annual film festival that aims to highlight independent films while raising money for Fort Wayne’s nonprofit cinema.

The 8th Annual Hobnobben Film Festival is set for October 19-22 at the Cinema Center downtown. A virtual portion of the festival runs from October 19-31, allowing attendees to watch the films online.

This year, organizers say they are showing more films than ever for a record of 144 productions from 30 countries in 27 languages. They say more than 20% of the movies have an Indiana connection, with 13 shorts from local and Hoosier filmmakers on Opening Night. You can view a full showing schedule here.

“We are proud that Hobnobben Film Festival’s Opening Night Celebration can showcase the remarkable talent of our local filmmakers. This festival is not just about movies; it’s a celebration of the creativity, passion, and storytelling that thrives within our own Hoosier community, and we are so excited to share that celebration with our Fort Wayne community and beyond.”

Also being highlighted this year are Ukrainian and Iranian films. Organizers say an Iranian Filmmaker Showcase, featuring nine short films, will be held on Friday. On Saturday, three short Ukrainian films will be shown, followed by a panel conversation.

Single-day festival passes are $30 each, with the exception of Opening Night on October 19, where tickets are only $15. Attendees can also buy a four-day pass for $60. For more information, visit the Hobnobben website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.