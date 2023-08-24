Increase of stolen cars in the West Central neighborhood raises concerns for neighbors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The city of Fort Wayne, it seems, is seeing an increase in the number of car thefts and our 21Investigates team is looking into the numbers.

Just this month, 83% more cars were stolen in Fort Wayne last month compared to the same time last year. Five stolen car have been reported in West Central in the last 10 days and there’s been at least 92 reports from around the city just this month. Tonight, the 21Investigates team got ahold of the suspects caught on video.

“The president of the neighborhood sent over a security video from his alley and he has footage of these kids trying to steal the exact same car that ended up in our front yard. If police know who is doing this we want to see action taken and not just temporary action. we want to see something permanent or something damaging to them because they have at this point done more than $100,000 worth of damage just in our neighborhood.”

Many of the car stolen or broken into are Kia’s and Hyundai. That’s been an ongoing problem the country because of a “social media challenge”. Our team tried to talk with police today about the situation, but several requests went ignored.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.