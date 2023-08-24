FIRST ALERT DAY: Hottest temperatures of 2023 for Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the dangerous heat and humidity. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 90s on Thursday afternoon with heat index temperatures ranging between 100-110 degrees. So far this year, Fort Wayne hottest temperature has been 92 degrees, which we expect to exceed.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening as a cold front shifts south. Due to the heat and humidity, we’ll have a lot of thunderstorm energy in the atmosphere, but it’s still a question of if everything comes together perfectly. The chance for a severe storm is there, but it’s relatively low.

Overnight, conditions should be mostly dry and temperatures fall down into the low 70s.

Friday will still be a bit on the warm side, but nothing compared to Thursday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 80s. This will be the start of a cooling trend.

The upper level high pressure will shift back to the southwest, allowing cooler air to move back in. So, Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s, respectively, and the humidity will be much lower. On top of that, the upcoming weather pattern will favor dry weather. So, even as we turn cooler, conditions look like they’ll be mostly dry, as of right now.

