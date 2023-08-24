Cross stolen from tombstone in Ossian, family heartbroken

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been an emotional few days for Helen Witte after the cross attached to her husband’s tombstone was stolen over the weekend.

“I mean, how low can you go?” Witte said.

Helen was married to her husband Hilbert for 58 years.

“We did everything together all those years and I still miss him,” Witte said.

Since his death in 2012, Helen has come by his grave nearly every day to speak to him and reminisce on the memories they had together.

For Helen, the robbery has been hard to comprehend.

“I’m so sorry that you got your joy doing this, but you have deliberately broken our heart with this,” Witte said.

Helen’s daughter, Marielle Lael, also spoke with me about the stolen cross.

Like her mother, she can’t understand why anyone would steal from a grave.

“People who do this, they don’t think about us, they don’t think about how it emotionally affects us or anyone in our family,” Lael said. “All they’re thinking about is their selfish needs and what interests they’re filling of their own needs.”

While Helen and Marielle say the cross is likely only worth a few bucks, to them it’s priceless.

“The stone itself was picked by my father from our field so it’s very personal and for somebody to come out and steal something off of it, it’s like taking part of him back away from us,” Lael said.

The Ossian Police Department is investigating the robbery and they urge the thieves to return it to its rightful place.

“It breaks our hearts,” Lael said. “We’ve shed tears over it. You wouldn’t think you shed tears over an object, but when it touches personal like that, it’s heartbreaking.”

If you have any information regarding the stolen cross, you are asked to contact the Ossian Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.