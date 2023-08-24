Cross stolen from tombstone in Ossian, family heartbroken

By Alex Null
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been an emotional few days for Helen Witte after the cross attached to her husband’s tombstone was stolen over the weekend.

“I mean, how low can you go?” Witte said.

Helen was married to her husband Hilbert for 58 years.

“We did everything together all those years and I still miss him,” Witte said.

Since his death in 2012, Helen has come by his grave nearly every day to speak to him and reminisce on the memories they had together.

For Helen, the robbery has been hard to comprehend.

“I’m so sorry that you got your joy doing this, but you have deliberately broken our heart with this,” Witte said.

Helen’s daughter, Marielle Lael, also spoke with me about the stolen cross.

Like her mother, she can’t understand why anyone would steal from a grave.

“People who do this, they don’t think about us, they don’t think about how it emotionally affects us or anyone in our family,” Lael said. “All they’re thinking about is their selfish needs and what interests they’re filling of their own needs.”

While Helen and Marielle say the cross is likely only worth a few bucks, to them it’s priceless.

“The stone itself was picked by my father from our field so it’s very personal and for somebody to come out and steal something off of it, it’s like taking part of him back away from us,” Lael said.

The Ossian Police Department is investigating the robbery and they urge the thieves to return it to its rightful place.

“It breaks our hearts,” Lael said. “We’ve shed tears over it. You wouldn’t think you shed tears over an object, but when it touches personal like that, it’s heartbreaking.”

If you have any information regarding the stolen cross, you are asked to contact the Ossian Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the two drivers involved in a fatal crash...
Drivers identified in fatal head-on crash
Allen County coroner identifies man killed in farming accident
One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
Child dies, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say
The pedestrian hit by a car at the intersection of Smith and Engle roads has died.
Pedestrian struck at Smith and Engle roads dies, coroner says
Police say the crash happened at E Lewis and Lafayette streets, near Anthis in downtown Fort...
Three injured in crash involving FWCS bus, leaders say

Latest News

Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
Cross stolen from tombstone in Ossian, family heartbroken
The rise in stolen cars in the West Central Neighborhood
Increase of stolen cars in the West Central neighborhood raises concerns for neighbors
What employers and employees should know about working in the heat
What employers and employees should know about working in the heat