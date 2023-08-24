Bishop Dwenger High School to close Thursday due to A/C not working

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bishop Dwenger High School officials say the school will be closed Thursday.

Officials texted parents and students that the school would be closed on Thursday due to the air conditioning going out. Today, the heat index is expected to climb to nearly 110 degrees.

They say they had recently run into issues with the air conditioning system and thought it was fixed.

School leaders say they will use a “built-in day” to compensate for the closure.

