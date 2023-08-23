What employers and employees should know about working in the heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has tips for employers and employees to avoid heat-related injuries while on the clock.

While there is no specific OSHA standard that addresses the heat, officials at OSHA say there is a specific clause that requires employers to protect workers from hazards that could cause serious injury or death.

OSHA says there are several things that employers should keep in mind. They must make sure employees have access to cool water, rest breaks and shaded or other cool areas to rest.

Other recommendations from OSHA include employers training their employees to know the signs and symptoms of heat illness and how to avoid it and employers should have an emergency plan in place if they need to respond to a heat-related illness.

Bogdan Catalin from the OSHA Chicago Regional Office says this is the best way to handle things.

“Workers should work with their employers and inform them right away that they’re not feeling well and call 911 if symptoms worsen, and if they’re continued being asked to work in a hot environment they can file a complaint with OSHA,” says Catalin.

You can file a complaint to OSHA on their website and you can also find other heat-related resources and information there.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.