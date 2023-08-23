WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Wednesday, August 23
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Wednesday, August 23.

  • First Alert Weather: Extreme heat predicted for today and tomorrow.
  • Fort Wayne cooling centers now open.
  • Police made an arrest in the June murder of a 23-year-old woman.
  • Today UAW union members are voting on a major automobile strike.
  • The GOP debate starts today, what candidates will and want be there.

