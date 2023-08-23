United Way of Allen County holds annual Day of Caring

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - United Way of Allen County kicked off its 31st annual Day of Caring Wednesday morning.

The morning kicked off with a breakfast and community awards ceremony at Parkview Field.

21Alive was there for the breakfast and ceremony, as well as spent time with volunteers at Safety Village and Whitington Home and Services for Children and Families on Fairfield Avenue.

Organizers say several local companies were awarded for their community efforts, including Fort Wayne Metals, Fort Wayne Community Schools, BFGoodrich, and 3Rivers.

A news release says more than 1,500 volunteers participated in this year’s event, helping with 68 community service projects throughout Allen County.

Some projects included in the Day of Caring are cleaning, landscaping, painting, and other tasks. Officials say some projects take anywhere from four to eight hours to complete, and teams range from 3 to 100 people.

