United Way of Allen County holds annual Day of Caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - United Way of Allen County kicked off its 31st annual Day of Caring Wednesday morning.

The morning kicked off with a breakfast and community awards ceremony at Parkview Field.

21Alive was there for the breakfast and ceremony, as well as spent time with volunteers at Safety Village and Whitington Home and Services for Children and Families on Fairfield Avenue.

Organizers say several local companies were awarded for their community efforts, including Fort Wayne Metals, Fort Wayne Community Schools, BFGoodrich, and 3Rivers.

A news release says more than 1,500 volunteers participated in this year’s event, helping with 68 community service projects throughout Allen County.

“Day of Caring is our largest volunteering event. United Way continuously engages individuals through volunteerism, and on this day, over 1,500 community members come together to serve our friends, family, and neighbors. Volunteers help us live out our mission of boldly impacting critical community issues, making our community a better place to work, play, and live.”

Some projects included in the Day of Caring are cleaning, landscaping, painting, and other tasks. Officials say some projects take anywhere from four to eight hours to complete, and teams range from 3 to 100 people.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.