Supply shortage causes weeklong closure of Fort Wayne GM plant

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - General Motors leaders say the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant will be shut down next week as they grapple with supply issues.

GM spokesperson Jeffrey Benzing confirms Fort Wayne assembly production will be paused the week of August 28 because of a “temporary part shortage.”

Benzing says they anticipate resuming production starting on Tuesday, September 5, after Labor Day.

The announcement comes as 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union began their strike vote Wednesday morning. Union President Shawn Fain previously said the talks, which started in mid-July, were progressing slowly and are still working out agreements on wages and other economic issues.

The union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. The Local UAW 2209 posted their strike vote date on Facebook, which started at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and should wrap up Thursday morning.

PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allen County Health Fair 2023

Allen County Health Fair underway; free vaccinations, screenings available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The New Haven Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Lutheran Health, IU Health and Parkview to offer a free health fair Wednesday.

News

The town of New Haven is set to host one of the largest first responder events in the country.

New Haven to hold first responder event Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The town of New Haven is set to host one of the largest first responder events in the country.

News

21Alive News at 5

Drivers identified in fatal head-on crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

News

21Alive News at 6

No injuries reported in N Wells Street house fire, FWFD says

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 6

I&M: Stay safe in extreme summer heat

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

The town of New Haven is set to host one of the largest first responder events in the country.

New Haven to hold First Responder Event Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

21Alive News at 11

Police to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

21Alive News at 11

Allen County coroner identifies man killed in farming accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Fort Wayne couple reflect on Maui commitment ceremony, trying to connect with ministers

Fort Wayne couple reflects on Maui commitment ceremony, hoping to connect with ministers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
As video of the wreckage left behind by the deadly Maui wildfires continue to pour in, some people, like AJ Calkins, are asking how such a beautiful place can be destroyed so suddenly.

News

Fort Wayne couple reflect on Maui commitment ceremony, hoping to connect with ministers

Updated: 12 hours ago