Supply shortage causes weeklong closure of Fort Wayne GM plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - General Motors leaders say the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant will be shut down next week as they grapple with supply issues.

GM spokesperson Jeffrey Benzing confirms Fort Wayne assembly production will be paused the week of August 28 because of a “temporary part shortage.”

Benzing says they anticipate resuming production starting on Tuesday, September 5, after Labor Day.

The announcement comes as 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union began their strike vote Wednesday morning. Union President Shawn Fain previously said the talks, which started in mid-July, were progressing slowly and are still working out agreements on wages and other economic issues.

The union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. The Local UAW 2209 posted their strike vote date on Facebook, which started at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and should wrap up Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.