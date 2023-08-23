ONE LAST PUSH: Veo pleads its case to City Council Tuesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Councilman Russ Jehl says the Veo scooters are a problem in the downtown area, but Tuesday night the company tried to convince the council otherwise.

City leaders have cited safety concerns, saying residents and business owners had been reporting issues with reckless driving. The company’s end date is September 4, 2023. A spokesperson for Veo has pushed back against the decision saying there is a clear need in Fort Wayne for this type of transportation. The company says the city didn’t give them a chance to comply with recent requests.

Tuesday night, Veo representatives pleaded their case to Fort Wayne City Council.

The company asked the council to pass a resolution to allow them to operate for the remainder of the riding season, “allowing them to implement forced parking downtown and age verification.” According to the presentation, forced parking would require riders to park the scooters in designated parking areas downtown. Veo’s age verification would require users scan an ID before their first use.

At the end of their presentation, Councilman Didier reiterated how they have no control over what happens with their future in Fort Wayne.

