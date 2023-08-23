New Haven to hold first responder event Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The town of New Haven is set to host one of the largest first responder events in the country.

The event, organizers say, is called “Emergency,” and it will bring together first responders from across Northeastern Indiana.

Event organizers say the event will allow visitors to see demonstrations and competitions, as well as old and new emergency equipment.

Organizers also say there will be an emergency services flea market, as well as kid’s activities. They say the event supports the Hoosier Burn Camp, Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum, and the East Central Fire and EMS Association.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown New Haven.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.