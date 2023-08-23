INDOT announces rolling slowdowns for I-469, I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Be preapred for some slowdowns on I-469 and I-69 in the coming days.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced rolling slowdowns are scheduled for this weekend.

A news release says the slowdowns will be in the evenings, starting around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, and will be complete in the morning on Aug. 27.

The release says the slowdowns are needed for crews to string electric wire over I-469 around mile marker 30, just east of the north I-469/I-69 junction.

Officials with INDOT say the slowdowns will start around mile marker 319 on northbound I-69, and near mile marker 310 going southbound. Slowdowns on I-469 will begin around mile marker 25.

