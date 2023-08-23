FWPD arrests man in June triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in a June triple shooting that left a 23-year-old woman dead and two men seriously hurt.

FWPD says officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Hanna and Brackenridge with a man inside who’d been shot early on Sunday, June 25. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Moments later, FWPD says dispatch received several calls about shots fired and the possibility of other victims at River Pointe Townhomes nearby. Officers say they found a woman and a man with life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman died. She was later identified as Mattie Marie Wilson, 23.

Deadly shooting, the death of Mattie Wilson (wpta)

On Wednesday, FWPD says they have arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Steward in the shooting. They say he was taken into custody without incident at FWPD headquarters downtown Wednesday morning.

Steward is currently facing charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and battery with a deadly weapon.

