FWCS cancels Thursday outdoor athletic games amid extreme heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In anticipation of the extreme heat forecast for Thursday, the area’s largest school district has canceled all outdoor athletic games.

21Alive meteorologists have declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day for the high heat and humidity. The forecast high is currently 96° with the heat index ranging from 100-110°, close to challenging decades-old records.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) leaders say all outdoor high school athletic games set for Thursday, Aug. 24, have been canceled because of the heat.

They say middle and high school practices can be held indoors or outdoors for a brief period of time.

Students are asked to check with their coaches for specifics on practices. The district says students who do practice outside should “take regular breaks and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.”

