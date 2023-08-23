Fort Wayne couple reflect on Maui commitment ceremony, hoping to connect with ministers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As video of the wreckage left behind by the deadly Maui wildfires continue to pour in, some people, like AJ Calkins, are asking how such a beautiful place can be destroyed so suddenly.

“Why that whole city went up in flames, I don’t understand it,” Calkins said.

For Calkins, he and his husband Mark have a special connection to Lahaina.

While there on a trip in 1999, they made the spontaneous decision to have their commitment ceremony on the island.

“We had no plans to get married before we left for Hawaii,” Calkins said. “It came up when we were there.”

Calkins spent time with me, reflection on his connection to Lahaina and expressing his sadness over the latest devastation.

“It’s just sad knowing these are roads that these are roads that we walked down,” Calkins said. “We enjoyed it, we went into the shops, we ate, we had our celebration dinner there on the beach. That place is gone.”

Since the wildfires began, Calkins and his husband have been trying to get in touch with the ministers of the ceremony.

Calkins says they’ve had no luck so far and while he remains confident they’re safe, he adds the uncertainty is scary.

“I have not been able to get ahold of them, I tried through Twitter, and I tried through Facebook, and I cannot find them,” Calkins said. “I hope that they’re still alive. I’m still trying to find them.”

