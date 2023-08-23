Class action lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS, Gov. Holcomb

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last Wednesday, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the Indiana Department of Child Services, DCS director Eric Miller, and the state’s governor, Eric Holcomb, alleging failure to protect children in the foster care system.

The lawsuit, filed by 10 foster kids on behalf of all children within the system, claims that the Indiana child welfare system has ignored the children’s problems, failed to provide necessary services, moved them among a variety of placements, and left them in homes that DCS knew were dangerous.

It also listed multiple ways in which the department allegedly failed the children, including:

A failure to keep children safe while in foster care;

A failure to recruit and retain adequate case workers and foster home locations;

A failure to implement measures necessary to ensure placement stability;

A failure to make adequate placements and care for children with disabilities;

A failure to maintain and update medical records, and failure to provide full and accurate medical information to foster parents;

A failure to maintain an adequate diversity of placements to permit children with disabilities to reside in the most integrated, least restrictive, and most family-like environment.

“Children in Indiana are literally dying,” said Marcia Robinson Lowry, executive director of A Better Childhood, which is a non-profit advocacy group. “Tragically, the child welfare system in Indiana continues to ignore the needs of its most vulnerable children. It is critical that this agency and the state are held accountable for what they are doing to the children they are required to protect. These children have nowhere else to turn and that’s why we are seeking the assistance of the federal court.”

The lawsuit is seeking lower caseloads, the development of additional, appropriate placements and services, and far better accountability within DCS by implementing requirements such as:

Require that DCS establish a recordkeeping system sufficient to maintain and update medical records for all children in DCS custody;

Require that DCS conduct face-to-face visitation, including time out of the presence of the child’s custodian;

Require that DCS establish a process to ensure that all children with physical, mental, intellectual, or cognitive disabilities have an opportunity to receive community-based foster care services in the most appropriate setting;

Require the development and implementation of a policy that prohibits retaliation against foster parents who request services for children placed with them;

Require the development and implementation of a placement matching process for the placement of children in appropriate homes or programs that can meet their needs;

Require that DCS conduct annual record reviews of random samples of children’s cases to measure placement stability, and make such data publicly available;

