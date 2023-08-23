Allen County Health Fair underway; free vaccinations, screenings available

By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The New Haven Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Lutheran Health, IU Health and Parkview to offer a free health fair Wednesday.

The event will take place at Grace Gathering in New Haven, located at 3157 Minnich Rd. It will go until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Various physicians will be available to answer questions and provide screenings. Shingles, COVID and pneumonia shots are free and available to those 18 and older. They ask you bring an insurance card if possible.

All services will be done for free.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
Child dies, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say
The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the two drivers involved in a fatal crash...
Drivers identified in fatal head-on crash
Allen County coroner identifies man killed in farming accident
The pedestrian hit by a car at the intersection of Smith and Engle roads has died.
Pedestrian struck at Smith and Engle roads dies, coroner says
Police say the crash happened at E Lewis and Lafayette streets, near Anthis in downtown Fort...
Three injured in crash involving FWCS bus, leaders say

Latest News

Supply shortage causes weeklong closure of Fort Wayne GM plant
The town of New Haven is set to host one of the largest first responder events in the country.
New Haven to hold first responder event Saturday
21Alive News at 5
Drivers identified in fatal head-on crash
21Alive News at 6
No injuries reported in N Wells Street house fire, FWFD says