Allen County Health Fair underway; free vaccinations, screenings available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The New Haven Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Lutheran Health, IU Health and Parkview to offer a free health fair Wednesday.

The event will take place at Grace Gathering in New Haven, located at 3157 Minnich Rd. It will go until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Various physicians will be available to answer questions and provide screenings. Shingles, COVID and pneumonia shots are free and available to those 18 and older. They ask you bring an insurance card if possible.

All services will be done for free.

