Three injured in crash involving FWCS bus, leaders say

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) say three people were hurt in a crash involving a bus for its Young Adults Transition program Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened at E Lewis and Lafayette streets, near Anthis in downtown Fort Wayne around 11 a.m. Tuesday. District leaders say the bus driver had the green light, and a car driving along Lafayette Street had a red light when they crash into the side of the bus.

FWCS officials say there were seven students and seven adults on board at the time of the crash, including the bus driver. The students on board are part of the district’s Young Adults Transition program, which serves people ages 18-21.

Two adults and one student on board were taken to an area hospital for treatment. No one was seriously injured. Officials say all students were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

