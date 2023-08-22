Tell Julian: A Visit to Parlor Doughnuts

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parlor Doughnuts has come to Fort Wayne! 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram got to check out the new business and when she arrived, the line was out the door!

Located near the intersection of Lima and Carroll roads, the donut shop has been open for less than three weeks. Owners Maryanna and Gaven Vogt are married and run the business together. Parlor Doughnuts was started by Maryanna’s dad in downtown Evansville. The couple says they are thrilled with the turnout!

“We were a little bit taken aback by how much support we have received thus far,” said Maryanna Vogt.

In addition to donuts, they also serve coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

Watch the video to see how the Vogt’s put together the popular strawberry shortcake donut.

To learn more about Parlor Doughnuts, click here.

And as always, do not miss Julian’s review!

If you have a restaurant recommendation, make sure you let Julian know my emailing jteekaram@wpta21.com or you can always reach out on social media using the hashtag #TellJulian.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two dead following head-on crash Sunday night
Kirk Carter, 44, was being treated at a burn unit on Oahu after the Lahaina blaze.
Indiana native killed in Maui wildfires mourned as ‘wonderful friend’ taken too soon
Riley Irving
Man involved in 2022 apartment shooting sentenced
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
FILE - Abortion-rights activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's...
Indiana Supreme Court denies ACLU’s rehearing petition, near-total abortion ban takes effect

Latest News

I&M: Stay safe in extreme summer heat
Clear the Shelters 2023
Humane Fort Wayne to hold ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event Saturday
GFL gets their bid accepted by Public Work board.
GFL collecting trash early Wednesday, Thursday amid excessive heat
City cooling stations open Wednesday, Thursday
City cooling stations open Wednesday, Thursday