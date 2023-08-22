Tell Julian: A Visit to Parlor Doughnuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parlor Doughnuts has come to Fort Wayne! 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram got to check out the new business and when she arrived, the line was out the door!

Located near the intersection of Lima and Carroll roads, the donut shop has been open for less than three weeks. Owners Maryanna and Gaven Vogt are married and run the business together. Parlor Doughnuts was started by Maryanna’s dad in downtown Evansville. The couple says they are thrilled with the turnout!

“We were a little bit taken aback by how much support we have received thus far,” said Maryanna Vogt.

In addition to donuts, they also serve coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

