Police to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - People out and about might see more police on the roads around the Labor Day holiday.

According to a news release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, from Aug. 18 until Sept. 5, the department will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over period.

The release says this during this period, police will have higher visibility to reduce impaired driving and urge people to be safe as they celebrate the end of the summer season.

“Drunk and drugged driving is a choice, not an accident. When you get behind the wheel impaired, you are not just risking your own life, but the lives of everyone else on the road. There is no excuse for putting others in danger. Make the responsible choice and plan for a sober ride home.”

Police say of the 949 traffic deaths in the Hoosier state in 2022, about 110 were due to impaired driving.

Police also want to remind people that it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher, and drivers over 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher could have their license suspended for up to one year.

