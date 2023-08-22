Police to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - People out and about might see more police on the roads around the Labor Day holiday.

According to a news release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, from Aug. 18 until Sept. 5, the department will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over period.

The release says this during this period, police will have higher visibility to reduce impaired driving and urge people to be safe as they celebrate the end of the summer season.

Police say of the 949 traffic deaths in the Hoosier state in 2022, about 110 were due to impaired driving.

Police also want to remind people that it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher, and drivers over 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher could have their license suspended for up to one year.

