Pierceton Woods Academy instructor charged with sexual misconduct involving resident, 19

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Warsaw woman is facing sexual misconduct charges after court documents say she had an inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old who was receiving treatment at the center she worked at.

Court documents say a now-former instructor at Pierceton Woods Academy (PWA), 50-year-old Dena Patel, was arrested in August following sexual misconduct with the resident.

PWA is a residential treatment program that works with young men who have “substance abuse issues or sexually maladaptive behaviors”, its website reads.

A Kosciusko County Sheriff Detective says he learned about the relationship on April 19. He says Patel supervised a housing unit at PWA from May 24, 2022, to May 3, 2023. An initial report sent to officers says Patel had a sexual relationship with the 19-year-old since December 12, 2022.

The detective says he got a copy of texts between Patel and a coworker in which Patel admitted to being in a romantic relationship with the resident. Police found she had also spoken with him on the phone, saying he referred to Patel as his girlfriend.

During the investigation, another resident reported that Patel admitted to the relationship. It was also reported that Patel had a pattern of allowing other residents to use her phone to access the internet, which is prohibited in the program.

Surveillance video obtained by officers shows her going into the teen’s unit several times on her scheduled days off, between April 8 and April 16, 2023.

Police say the resident admitted to having a relationship with Patel that lasted about 4-6 weeks. He says she was not assigned to supervise his unit and would give him gifts. Documents say he later ended the relationship with Patel, who declined to give a statement to detectives.

Patel is charged with sexual misconduct by a service provider. Her initial hearing is set for Thursday, September 21.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

