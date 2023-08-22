Pedestrian struck at Smith and Engle roads dies, coroner says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The pedestrian that was struck Sunday morning at the intersection of Smith and Engle roads and taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 23-year-old Jamie Corona Vaca of Fort Wayne died from multiple blunt force injuries after being hit by a car at the intersection.

Vaca’s manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Vaca is the 23rd traffic fatality for Allen County for 2023.

