FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northrop’s Anes Dervisevic scored to break a stalemate late in the first half of the Bruins 3-1 win over North Side on Monday night.

The Bruins (4-0) maintained their perfect record, while handing the Legends (1-1-1) their first loss.

