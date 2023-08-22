No injuries reported in N Wells Street house fire, FWFD says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews are responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon near the Wells Street Corridor.

First responders were called to a home along North Wells Street, near Huffman Street, just after noon. Crews say the residents inside the two-story home were able to get out safely and were not hurt.

They say the fire started in the dining room and took just minutes for FWFD crews to get under control.

